Rape offenders can’t get presidential remissions, rules SC

The Supreme Court has ruled that that presidential remission could not be granted to rape offenders, a private TV channel reported.

The SC While hearing an appeal on Thursday submitted by a rape convict Habib Ullah for obtaining remission during jail term, the court rejected his plea and ruled that no rape convict condemned for rape of women and children would be allowed any leniency. According to the SC ruling, the convict will not be entitled to any remission or facility provided by the jail authorities to common prisoners during their terms.

The Supreme Court issued this order to prevent rape incidents against women and children.