Covid kills 75 more, infects 2,726 in one day

75 more deaths due to Coronavirus and 2,726 new positive cases of the infection have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours.

According to fresh statistics issued by the National Command and Operation Center, 62,706 tests were conducted in the same period while positivity ratio remained four point three four percent. The death toll due to pandemic in the country has now reached 20, 540. During the past 24 hours (Wednesday), 3,901 patients have recovered from the coronavirus while the total recoveries stood at 831,744.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 59,018, while the positivity rate was further down to 4.34 percent.

As many as 313,059 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 337,073 in Punjab, 131,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 80,779 in Islamabad, 24,823 in Balochistan, 19,008 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,533 in Gilgit Baltistan. As many as 9,899 individuals have so far lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 4,966 in Sindh, 4,009 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 751 in Islamabad, 535 in Azad Kashmir, 273 in Balochistan and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan. The health facilities across the country conducted 62,706 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of Covid-19 tests to 13,006,32 since the first case was reported early last year.

Pakistan on Wednesday also announced to open registration for vaccination against Covid-19 for all those aged above 19 from May 27.