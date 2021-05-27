Barty excited for ‘spine tingling’ Olympic Games debut in Tokyo

SYDNEY: Winning a Grand Slam is the ultimate goal for most tennis players but Ash Barty says there is no greater honour than representing your country and the world number one sees the Olympic Games as the pinnacle of sport. Barty, the 2019 French Open champion, cannot wait to pull on Australia’s green and gold colours when the Tokyo Games begin in July after the event was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tennis is normally an individual sport though women players also have the opportunity to represent their country at the annual Billie Jean King Cup. “The green and gold for me is always the pinnacle,” Barty told Olympics.com. “I’ve had a very small taste of it, but I think the Olympics are the pinnacle of every sport. It’s a remarkable place to be able to test yourself against the best in the world. All of the best athletes in the world come together in one place, which is quite special. And I think the experience will be spine tingling.”













