OGDCL injects 12 more wells in production gathering system in nine months

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, has injected as many as 12 more operated wells in the production gathering system aimed at tackling the natural depletion in existing reserves and meeting the country’s ever-increasing energy needs.

“Decline in the production was partially mitigated by injection of 12 operated wells in the system including Mela-7, Pasakhi-11, TAY South West-1, Saand-1 & 2, Umair-1, Mangrio-1, Togh Bala-1, Nashpa-10, Pasakhi Deep-6, Pasakhi West Deep-2 and Qadirpur-62 which cumulatively yielded gross crude oil and gas production of 371,918 barrels (BBL) and 6,769 Million Cubic Feet (MMCF) respectively,” according to an official report available with APP. During the period under review, the oil and gas production was impacted primarily by a natural decline at Kunnar, KPD-TAY, Dakhni, Sinjhoro and Nashpa fields. Moreover, lower production was recorded on account of non-revival/partial revival of forced shut-in wells including Kunnar-2, 3, 9 & 10 during COVID-19 coupled with “annual turn around at production fields; Dakhni (21-30 August 2020), Nashpa (3-9 September 2020), Sinjhoro (16-26 September 2020), Uch-I (18-30 October 2020) and Uch-II (18-31 March 2021).”

Likewise, the decline in production share from Non-operated Joint Venture fields combined with less gas intake from Qadirpur and Uch fields by Engro Powergen and UPL-I & II respectively contributed towards lower output, the report said. To arrest the natural decline and sustain production from mature fields, the OGDCL carried out 84 work-over jobs, out of which 11 were with rigs and 73 rig-less. Overall, the company contributed around 47 per cent, 29 per cent and 36 per cent towards the country’s total oil, natural gas and LPG production respectively. During the nine-month period, the OGDCL produced 36,836 Barrels Per Day (BPD) crude oil, 865 Million Cubic Feet per Day (MMCFD) gas, 802 Tons Per Day (TPD) Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and 53 TPD Sulphur.