Public welfare projects to be prioritised in budget: Kamal

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan has said that public welfare projects will be focused in the upcoming budget.

Chairing a meeting on progress on approval of concept papers of proposed development schemes of various departments on Wednesday, the chief minister instructed to pay attention to pre-qualification for better implementation of development projects.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to introduce certified courses to enhance skilled manpower in the province. The chief minister directed to initiate a boarding school project for the children of colliers. Jam Kamal also instructed proper master planning for sewerage and drainage in the major cities of the province.