Dollar climbs to Rs154.78 as rupee struggles for third day

Pakistani rupee depreciated by 41 paisas (-0.26 percent) more against the US dollar in the interbank for the third straight day on Wednesday. According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar opened at Rs154.37 and closed at Rs154.78. Within the open market, the US dollar reached Rs155.20 against rupee. The local currency has shed Rs1.42 against the greenback during the last three days. However, the local unit has gained Rs13.28 against the greenback in the current fiscal year 2020-21 while appreciation has been Rs5.06 in 2021. Currency experts that the improved GDP growth forecast has escalated the domestic demand for imported raw material and finished products. The rising demand for import payment would depress the local currency in the coming days, they feared. Meanwhile, the foreign exchange reserves held by the country stood at $22,910.3 million by the week ended May 07, 2021, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).













