Stop stalking celebrities: Noor Bukhari

Former Pakistani actress Noor Bukhari has asked fans to stop stalking celebrities and showing up at their homes uninvited. According to details, social media posts have caused security risks for the former actress Noor Bukhari. Recently sharing a horror story on social media, the former actress spoke about how terrifying it is when fans invade celebrities personal spaces, showing up to their homes uninvited and admitting they used online applications to find them. “A lady came to my house yesterday saying she follows me on Insta and after watching my stories she found my house,” she revealed. “It’s scary because I don t meet anyone. I respect your life and feelings but please don t scare me like this. It makes you a stalker,” she added.













