Tareen stands clear of any wrongdoings: Chohan

MPA Nazir Chohan Wednesday said estranged PTI leader Jehangir Tareen stands clear of any wrongdoings in the ongoing inquiry against him.

“We were together at a dinner the previous night. Mr Tareen told us that Allah Almighty has given victory to him,” he said while talking to a private TV channel. “Shehzad Akbar and Ali Zafar were also there, besides Jehangir Tareen. They had a meeting in Islamabad,” he further said. “Ali Zafar said to Shahzad Akbar that Mr Tareen is not guilty and that politics is being done from your side. To this, Shehzad Akbar joined his hands before him,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a meeting with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry in Lahore a couple of days back, MPA Nazir Chohan had said that the Tareen group would accept the Barrister Ali Zafar report in letter and spirit, but had demanded that the report be made public so everyone could know about the situation.