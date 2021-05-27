ECC approves 2nd Phase of ‘Ehsaas’ to increase beneficiaries to 8 million

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved the launching of second Phase of ‘Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program’, which envisages increasing the number of regular ‘Ehsaas Kafalat’ beneficiaries to 8 million by June, 2021 through the ongoing National Socio-economic Registry Survey (NSER).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin virtually chaired the ECC meeting, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

All these beneficiaries would be provided a 6 monthly tranche (January- June, 2021) of Rs 12000 per beneficiary under Ehsaas Kafalat while 4 million additional beneficiaries would be identified through the ongoing NSER survey by using higher eligibility threshold while remaining below the poverty line.

These additional 4 million beneficiaries would also be provided one-time emergency cash assistance of Rs12000 per beneficiary to compensate for unemployment caused by COVID.

The disbursement process would be initiated within this financial year, the statement said adding the financial impact of providing assistance to these 4 million additional beneficiaries would be Rs 48 billion.

Meanwhile, a summary was moved by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for the payment of the balance amount of Net Hydel Profits to WAPDA through Power Division / CPPA-G.

The cabinet committee decided to form a committee with members from Power Division, WAPDA and Finance Division to discuss the matter in detail and suggest a mechanism for payment of Net Hydel Projects in a timely manner without pressurizing the national exchequer.

ECC also approved the issuance of 12 different notifications for the implementation of Pakistan Single Window (PSW) Act, 2021.

The Implementation of the PSW Act 2021 would significantly reduce the paperwork for importers and exporters and would help boost trade and economic activity by providing connectivity between different government organizations and with other regional and global windows.

The cabinet committee also approved Technical Supplementary Grants (TSG) including Rs 700 million for the Aviation Division to meet the Employee Related Expenditure (ERE) of Airport Security Force, Rs 288.893 million for the Cabinet Division for repairs and purchases of 6 aviation squadron and Rs 3.906 billion for the Defence Division to meet the shortfall of funds for various operational expenses at Pakistan Navy Headquarters.

The ECC also approved Rs 124.727 million for the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training for meeting the expenses of its various allied departments, Rs 819.406 million for the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication for the development expenditure of Special Communication Organization and Rs 400 million for the Ministry of Interior for raising a Special Security Wing at the Kartarpur Corridor.

The cabinet committee also approved Rs 42.897 million to the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives for Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) and payment of pensions and Rs 806.585 million for the Ministry of National Food Security and Research for clearing the pension liabilities of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC).

Among others, the meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security and Research, Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub; Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi; Minister for planning Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umaar, SAPMs on Finance and Revenue and on Energy, Advisor to Prime Minister on Austerity and Institutional Reforms, Governor State Bank of Pakistan and Chairman BoI besides secretaries of different ministries and divisions.