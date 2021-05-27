Abductee recovered in Shikarpur

The police recovered an abductee during the anti-bandit operation in katcha area of Shikarpur on Wednesday.

CIA Police in-charge Abdul Wahid Buriro said that a hostage has been recovered from bandits during the police operation in katcha area. “The recovered man was kidnapped from Shikarpur a month ago,” police officer said.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed will meet Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday (today) over the law and order situation in the province.

The interior minister, besides having a meeting with Murad Ali Shah, will also meet Governor Sindh Imran Ismail during his visit on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed the interior minister to visit Sindh over the worsening law and order situation in the province.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran has directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to visit Sindh and devise an effective strategy in collaboration with the security forces to deal with the poor law and order situation in the province.

The visit was scheduled after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar had met with the PM and expressed severe concerns over rising crimes in the province.

Sheikh Rashid during the visit will be given a detailed briefing about the law and order situation in the metropolis by DG Rangers Sindh. He will also hold a one-on-one meeting with Sindh DG Rangers. The interior minister will prepare its report and present it to Prime Minister Imran Khan.