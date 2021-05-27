‘NAB-Niazi’ nexus harmed country to incurable extent: Maryam Aurangzeb

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb Wednesday claimed that Pakistan’s debts could be paid if current govt’s corruption is investigated and looted money is redeemed. In her reaction to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Hussain’s statements, Maryam alleged govt of manipulating the facts and figures. Public should know about money spent on fake cases created by ‘NAB-Niazi’ nexus, Maryam said. Maryam Aurangzeb while criticizing govt for its incompetency to make recoveries in corruption cases asked that what recovery has been made by ‘NAB-Niazi’ nexus through sugar commission. This nexus has immensely harmed the country, PML-N leader said.

Maryam further said that biggest problem for this incompetent and corrupt govt is Shehbaz Sharif’s dinner, PML-N and PDM, while public’s concerns are inflation, corruption, economic disaster and unemployment. Public wants to get rid of these mafias and touts, said the PML-N leader.