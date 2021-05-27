PPP raising water issue to divert attention from lawlessness: Haleem Adil

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the PPP rulers are raising artificial water issues to divert attention of masses from worrisome lawlessness in the province.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Haleem Adil, flanked by PTI Ghotki president Mir Iftikhar Lound and other leaders, said that the Sindh government has made him busy in attending courts. He said bandits send their videos on Tick-tok, but the Sindh government is dubbing Haleem Adil Sheikh as terrorist, according to a communique here.

Haleem Adil said that the case of killing and injuring cops in Katcha area of Shikarpur should be lodged against IGP Sindh. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the federal interior minister to hold a meeting on law and order in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said that Sindh police say that they dont have any modern weapons. He said after the 18th amendment law and order is a provincial subject. He said action is taken against the Choto Gang but no action is being taken against the PPP gang. He said the federal government can send army and rangers if the Sindh government formally writes a letter.

He said if the federal government sent army and rangers on its own these people would cry that Sindh is attacked. He said when the army came here it would arrest the dacoits of Pacca, but these people don’t want such an operation in Sindh.

Haleem Adil said that 44 percent of development funds are being eaten by the corruption mafia. He said the PPP government has not introduced a single bus in Karachi during the last 13 years. He said lawlessness is on the rise in Sindh, and poor people are deprived of basic facilities.

He said the federal government would start Green Line service this year. He said the federal government is cleaning Nullahs in Karachi but the Sindh government is not cleaning any Nullahs. He said the federal government is working on Sukkur Hyderabad Motorway, Gaj Dam, more NADRA offices and more gas connections. He said during the last two and half years the federal government has given Rs1100 package to Sindh.

He asked if attacks on assembly members were the culture of Bhutto or Benazir. He said the PTI members have exposed these people and he salutes these PTI MPs.

He said Chief minister Murad Shah visited the affected area after three days, which is sad. He said the Sindh government has failed to control law and order. He said patrons of bandits are sitting in assemblies and corridors of power. He said to divert attention from Bahria Town and dacoits’ issues, the PPP rulers have raised the water shortage issue. He said waderas and PPP men were stealing water.

He said IGP Sindh is nowhere to be seen. He should be suspended and booked in case of martyrdom of cops.

He said the federal government has started development projects in Sindh. It is also supplying vaccines, while the PPP government is sucking blood of poor people.