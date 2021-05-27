Dr. Talat receives “Champion of Change” gold medal from RINSTRA

Director China Pakistan Study Centre, Dr. Talat Shabbir on Wednesday received the “Champion of Change” gold medal from RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform.

RINSTRA recognizes ‘Champion of Change ‘, individuals and institutions, who are contributing in improving Pakistan’s image globally and ensuring change in Pakistan at the grassroots levels, said a press release issued.

RINSTRA, Pakistan’s first short-form digital media platform has honoured Director China Pakistan Study Centre Dr. Talat Shabbir with “Champion of Change” gold medal.

This distinction for Dr. Talat Shabbir was in recognition for his commitment to change and improve perception and ensure better understanding between Pakistan-China relationships.

His efforts also included better understanding of the Pakistan China relationship at Policy, business and citizens’ level.

The gold medal “Champion of Change” was presented by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of RINSTRA, Amir Jahangir at a ceremony held in Islamabad. The event was jointly organized by RINSTRA and Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Speaking on the occasion, Amir Jahangir said, “We are pleased to recognize Dr Talat’s services towards building the strong knowledge base and enabling perception change which is more fact based for better understanding the relationship between China and Pakistan.

He further said, “this gold medal also puts the burden of responsibility on the shoulders of Dr. Talat to push his efforts an extra mile”.

Dr. Talat Shabbir Director China Pakistan Study Centre, in his acceptance speech said that, “this is a great honour and responsibility and I am humbled by this Award.

He said that China Pakistan Study Centre provided a platform for quality policy input through informed research, objective analysis and dialogue on regional and international issues affecting peace, security and development of Pakistan.

“I will keep working to create knowledge resources among the youth and the business community alike while providing strategic direction for policy makers.”

Dr. Talat Shabbir is Director China Pakistan study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad, where he oversees research and advocacy on all facets of Pakistan-China relations. He holds a PhD in International Relations from the Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.

He has M. Phil in International Relations from University of Karachi, Masters in International Relations from University of Balochistan and Masters in Political Science from University of Punjab.

His research areas include Pakistan, South Asia, Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC and Pakistan-China relations.

Dr. Shabbir has been a visiting scholar at Sigur Centre for Asian Studies, George Washington University, USA.

He has been on the faculty of Institute of Strategic Studies Research and Analysis (ISSRA), National Defence University (NDU) where he was responsible to conduct national security and national media workshops.

Besides editing a quarterly magazine for China Pakistan Study Centre, he regularly contributes to newspapers on domestic, regional and global politics and participates in panel discussions on various TV channels to address issues impacting Pakistan.

He has diverse experience of management, administration, public relations, advocacy, HR and media. Dr. Talat also has literary interests and has two books to his credit, a book of short stories and a collection of selected poetry.

RINSTRA is the outcome of the thought leadership of Dice Foundation USA’s Creative Arts and Media Initiative (DICE CAM). It is part of Dice Foundation’s National Innovation Basket (NIB) program, which aims to create media as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s growth strategy.

Diplomatic relations between the People’s Republic of China and Pakistan were established on 21 May 1951.

Although people-to-people understanding between the two countries is exemplary, cultural understanding between businesses and people can be improved.

More than 60,000 Chinese expats live in Pakistan and more than 20,000 Pakistani students are studying in Chinese universities.

Pakistan exports to China stood at US$1.87 Billion during 2020. The Multibillion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor has strengthened China Pakistan partnership yet there is much more work required in People to People Relationship Building in Knowledge Development.