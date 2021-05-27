BHC serves notices on  bureaucrats over NCP vehicles

The Balochistan High Court Wednesday issued show-cause notices to top brass of bureaucracy over non-compliance with the court directives in various matters including failure to control larger numbers of non-customs-paid (NCP) vehicles plying on roads in the province.

Advocate Syed Nazeer Agha has invoked the Balochistan High Court (BHC) jurisdiction contending that some influential persons are roaming on roads along with their private body guards, exhibiting arms and ammunition. Terming the situation as creating panic in the society, the petitioner contended that law enforcing agencies have failed to take any legal action against them for the reason best known to them. He further stated that a number of casualties have occurred in the vicinity of Quetta due to stray firing saying provincial police failed to take action against the culprits whereas Balochistan police chief remained inactive with the concerned SHOs in the matter.

while appearing before the bench during last month, Advocate General (AG) stated the Inspector General Police (IGP) and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Balochistan will submit a detailed report regarding proposed action plan to address the issues of stray firings, tinted glasses, private bodyguards, Rahdaries, issued by the different authorities.

He assured the court that the concerned authorities will also submit a report about unauthorized number plates inscribed on different vehicles and unauthorized use of official vehicles by the members of the Parliament and officials, within a period of twenty days.

The bench has also issued directives to the AG to procure the attendance of the Deputy Commissioner, Quetta, SSP Traffic, Quetta and Director General, Excise and Taxation Department, Balochistan on the next date of hearing along with their proposals. He was further asked to submit a progress report pertaining to development for establishment of the Traffic Engineering Bureau.

On Wednesday, a Division Bench of the Justices Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Abdullah Baloch resumed hearing of the petition where no one turn up before the court in the matter.

This ignited the bench that said in its order, “We have painfully observed that despite specific directions passed in presence of respondents, neither any proposed action plan nor any document has been placed on record to show as to whether any action has been taken so far for redressal of grievances of the petitioner. Similarly, Deputy Commissioner, Quetta is also not in attendance and Director General, Excise and Taxation Department has also failed to place on record his proposal or actions taken in respect of un-registered and non-customs paid vehicles”.

Taking serious notice of the situation, the bench issued show-cause notices to the people at the helm of affairs saying, “ In such pathetic circumstances we are left with no option, but to issue show cause notice to IGP, Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Balochistan as well as Deputy Commissioner, Quetta as to why action should not be taken against them on account of their failure to perform their official obligations/duties and violating the specific directions issued by this Court”.

The bench also sought a detailed action plan as well as the actions taken so far in pursuance of the court’s earlier directives amid asking them to appear before the court in person on the next date of hearing. Later, the bench adjourned hearing of the matter till June 10,2021.