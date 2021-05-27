Power generation, transmission, distribution system being modernised: Omar

Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan has said that the government is taking various measures to develop a more reliable and efficient power generation, transmission and distribution system in the country. The federal minister said this while chairing a meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) on energy sector on Wednesday. Omar Ayub emphasised on expeditious completion of power projects. He said that the government is modernising the power generation, transmission and distribution system in the country. Furthermore, the government is committed to unleashing the immense potential of renewable energy resources including solar, wind and hydel to provide affordable and environment-friendly electricity, he added.













