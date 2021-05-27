Boris and burqa-gate

Hold the front page. Britain’s Tories are less than sensitive to Muslim sentiment. The release of a government-commissioned report has confirmed what many — including some from within the ruling party itself — have long known. Yet an overwhelming portion of blame has been reserved for the Prime Minister and his comparing burqa-clad women to letterboxes and bank robbers. Boris Johnson has previous from. Particularly, when referring to black people as well as the African continent.

Of course, this all happened before BoJo was elected to the premiership. Back in 2018, after resigning as Foreign secretary over differences with his boss’ official Brexit plan, he penned the infamous article pontificating the misguided Danish ban on full face veils. The move was likely aimed at remaining politically relevant, while keeping one eye on the mounting challenge to then PM Theresa May’s reign. Despite facing widespread criticism, including from among party ranks, Boris refused to apologise.

Not much has changed.

Admittedly, Mr Johnson commissioned the report whose findings were published this week. But only after throwing his hat into the leadership ring, as if suddenly remembering that he was being voted in by his party — not the great British public — and that winning Muslim support might not be a bad thing in the long-term. As if he had never been mayor of one of the world’s most multicultural cities. Thus, only after being crowned top dog did he apologise for ‘causing offence’ while insisting that the remarks had been taken out of context.

An independent review of the report, promising to make uncomfortable reading for the ruling party, is already out. The Tories’ own Baroness Warsi, the country’s first-ever Muslim cabinet member, said that the original release highlighted the problem of institutional racism within the party. She has called for the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to investigate.

Where does Broken Britain go from here?

The bitter truth is that demonising minority groups in the run-up to elections of any kind is nothing new. Sadly. And the Tories, despite the use of ‘suspect’ language in the 2016 mayoral race to discredit Sadiq Khan, are not the only offenders. New Labour, under the odious Tony Blair, expertly whipped up public sentiment against refugees by painting them as a load of scroungers who were out on the rob, committed to taking the welfare state for a ride. Never mind that an overwhelming majority were victims of western humanitarian intervention that remains war by any other name.

The time has come for all minority groups — religious or otherwise — to come together and demand better from the entire political leadership across the great divide. They need to replicate the momentum that was recently reserved for Palestine and Black Lives Matter (BLM) before it. Thereby forging meaningful alliances that reflect the will of the people. It’s the only way to help communities heal and hold to account those who serve them. Especially since everyone and their cat were robbed of the dream of a Corybn government. *