Kim Kardashian’s rep fights back the ex-staffers lawsuit

The Hollywood Reality star Kim Kardashian’s spokesperson has responded to lawsuit done by her ex-staffers claiming that she had not paid them their dues.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star was sued on the claim that she had withheld 10% of the wages of her cleaning and maintenance staff at her Hidden Hills mansion.

The 40-year-old American socialite’s spokesman said, “These workers were hired and paid through a third-party vendor hired by Kim to provide ongoing services.”

He also said that Kim is not the party concerned and that she is not responsible for how the vendor and their staff works.

He further added that she has never not paid a vendor and that she hopes that the issue gets solved.