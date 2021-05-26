Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, May 26, 2021


Cotton support price summary to be presented at  ECC meeting soon: Ali Talpur

APP

 

MULTAN: The summary regarding  cotton support price will be presented before Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) next meeting  as consultation to set cotton support price has been completed.

Economic consultant for Minister of National Food Security and Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur expressed these views in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that the record production of sugarcane, maize and rice was received this year and the federal government had special focus on enhancement of cotton production now.

Ali Talpur said that the summary had been prepared after consultation.

