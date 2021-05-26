Cotton support price summary to be presented at  ECC meeting soon: Ali Talpur

MULTAN: The summary regarding cotton support price will be presented before Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) next meeting as consultation to set cotton support price has been completed.

Economic consultant for Minister of National Food Security and Vice President of Pakistan Central Cotton Committee Dr Muhammad Ali Talpur expressed these views in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that the record production of sugarcane, maize and rice was received this year and the federal government had special focus on enhancement of cotton production now.

Ali Talpur said that the summary had been prepared after consultation.