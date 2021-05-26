10% salary, pension raise likely for govt employees in budget

The pay and pension of public sector employees is expected to be increased by 10 percent in the upcoming federal budget.

The budget for the new financial year is likely to be presented by the federal government on June 11. The government has started considering a 10 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees in the budget, and the provinces are being consulted in this regard. The federal government has approached the provincial governments for a 10% increase in the salaries of government employees. According to sources, the Punjab government has conditionally supported a 10 per cent increase in salaries. The Punjab government says that if the federal government gives additional funds to Punjab, it will be able to increase the salaries by 10%. The Punjab government has stated that it is already giving executive allowance to the secretariat employees while it have to pay other employees 25% allowance from June 1.