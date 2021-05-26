WHA delegates emphasise on China’s crucial role in handling COVID-19 pandemic

Geneva: Delegates highlighted China’s assistance to the world in the fight against COVID-19 at the ongoing virtual World Health Assembly on Tuesday, the highest decision-making body of the World Health Organization. Representatives from countries such as Egypt, Mexico, Niger and Gabon were present at the ongoing session.

Egypt participated in clinical trials to test China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, said Egypt’s Minster of Health Hala Zayed and added that the pandemic could be viewed as an opportunity that nurtured research capacity and researchers’ competencies.

The country has received the first batch of the raw materials to manufacture China’s Sinovac vaccine. Along with the raw material, a new shipment of China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines was also dispatched at the Cairo International Airport on Friday, according to statements by the embassy.

“I would like to highlight the significance of reaching an international strategy to improve access to medicines and vaccines with a focus on the importance of technology transfer, which Egypt has already done through constructive cooperation by resettling the vaccine industry and transferring manufacturing technology from the Chinese side,” said the minister.

“We aspire, after the success of these experiences, to make Egypt a regional center to fulfill the needs of countries in the region based on Egypt’s pioneer role in facing global and humanitarian challenges,” she added.

Jorge Alcocer Varela, Secretary of Health in Mexico, thanked friendly nations and extended his courtesy to Argentina, China and Russia for their support.