Australia approves 2 mango treatment facilities for Pakistan: Razak

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan have been approved by the Australian authorities for export of mangoes. The advisor announced this in a couple of tweets on Tuesday, saying: “I am glad to share that two mango treatment facilities in Pakistan, Mustafa Farm and IAC, have been approved by Australian authorities for export of mangoes from Pakistan. This has been done just in time for the mango season.” He further said, “I congratulate the two companies on this achievement and commend the facilitation provided by our consul general (trade) at Sydney in this regard.” Earlier last week, the adviser said that Pakistan’s exports to Australia reached $229 million in the last 10 months of the current fiscal year 2020-21 as compared to $177 million in the same period of the last financial year 2019-20.













