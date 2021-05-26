FBR exempts income tax on import of oxygen generators

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday exempted withholding income tax on import of oxygen generators and oxygen gas in order to ensure sufficient supply of products for treatment of coronavirus pandemic. The FBR issued SRO 589(I)/2021 to make amendments in the Second Schedule of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. The FBR said that the provisions of Section 148 of Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 shall not apply on import of following goods (PCT Code) for a period of 180 days starting from May 14, 2021, namely: oxygen (2804.4000), oxygen cylinders (7311.0090), Cryogenic – Tanks/Vessels (7311.0030) and oxygen concentrators / generators/ manufacturing plants of all specifications and capacities (respective headings). Earlier, the FBR also exempted customs duty on import of oxygen gas, cylinders and oxygen manufacturing plants.













