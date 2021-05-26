Ether crosses $2,500 mark again as cryptos’ recovery continues

Crypto market remained mixed on Tuesday with bitcoin struggling and ether and other digital currencies making gains. As of 1140 hours GMT, bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, shed 0.81 percent to reach $37,632. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $704 billion.

On the other hand, ethereum (ETH) gained 6.02 percent to reach $2,546. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $295 billion.

Similarly, XRP gained 9.06 percent to reach $0.943. The market capitalisation of BNB stands at $94 billion after this increase.

Furthermore, Cardano (ADA) price reached $1.52 with a 2.31 percent increase in its price. Its market capitalisation has reached $48.9 billion with this increase.

Likewise, dogecoin (Doge) gained 3.47 percent to reach $0.344. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of Doge reached $44.6 billion.

On the other hand, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has suspended bitcoin mining services and sales of mining equipment in mainland China. The move comes on the heels of a government crackdown on crypto mining in the country. Huobi thus has become one of the first Chinese-founded platforms to halt its miner hosting operations.

“In order to be more focused on the expansion of our overseas presence, we will currently suspend provision of related services for new users in mainland China. For existing users, updated information and details will be announced shortly,” a spokeswoman at Huobi told the Chinese media.