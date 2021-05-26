Establishment of free Covid-19 vaccination center at BoP Head Office

BOP in collaboration with District Administration Lahore has established a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at BOP Head Office to provide free of cost vaccination to its employees and their families. President BOP Mr. Zafar Masud and Deputy Commissioner Lahore Mr. Mudassar Riaz Malik jointly inaugurated the facility.

President BOP got himself vaccinated to set personal example for BOP staff so they have confidence that the Vaccine is safe and effective.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore admired the standard of arrangements at the facility.

Speaking at the occasion President BOP Zafar Masud expressed that “this facility is yet another manifestation of our corporate philosophy and a translation of our commitment that safety and well-being of BOP employees and their families is our top most priority. We would like to be the best employer in the market not necessarily in monetary terms per se but more so giving the best work environment based on the concepts of “Empathy” and “Paycheque to Purpose” .”

Deputy Commissioner Lahore said that “vaccination is a passport to investment and District Government Lahore is committed to ensuring that the city of Lahore becomes normal for business within the next 6 months. The effort today at BOP is in this direction only whereby the Government is reaching-out to the maximum number of people for vaccination. They’re looking at a strategic relationship and collaboration with BOP in this respect.” BOP feels proud to be the first bank which has made arrangements for free covid vaccination for its employees and their families in their premises. BOP in collaboration with District Administration also intends to extend this facility to its customers very soon.