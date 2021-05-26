Guardiola wins England’s manager of the year award

LONDON: Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola has been named manager of the year by England’s League Managers’ Association, it was announced on Tuesday. Guardiola steered City to the Premier League title and League Cup this season and this Saturday the Spaniard’s side will bid to be crowned kings of Europe for the first time when they face English rivals Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto. Former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager Guardiola topped a poll where the other leading contenders were Leeds’ Marcelo Bielsa, Norwich’s Daniel Farke, Chelsea women’s manager Emma Hayes, West Ham’s David Moyes and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers. “I am delighted to win the LMA manager of the year award for the second time,” said Guardiola. “It is, for me, such a special trophy to win because it is voted for by my fellow managers. An award like this is only possible though if a manager is surrounded by top professionals. “My players have been fantastic — their dedication and professionalism never wavered, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced,” added the 50-year-old, whose mother died during the coronavirus pandemic.













