Inside Ben Affleck’s ‘huge effort’ to win over ‘smitten’ Jennifer Lopez all over again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are picking up right where they left off! The new It couple, who ended their engagement in 2004, have rekindled their romance with secretive reunions in Los Angeles, Montana and, now, Miami. What’s changed in the last 17 years? Apparently, Ben has really stepped up his game.

Over the weekend, the ‘Gone Girl’ star took a redeye flight to the Florida hotspot and went straight to JLo’s house for some downtime together.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Hustlers actress has been “really busy” flying back and forth from LA to Miami for work. When the ‘Argo’ actor joined her this weekend, it seemingly proved he is making their newly revived relationship a priority.

“Ben has been making the effort to make it work with their schedules. He’s really making a huge effort,” the insider shares. “JLo thinks Ben has really stepped up and loves this version of him.”

His new game plan appears to be paying off, as the source reveals, “It’s comforting to her and she is smitten,” adding, “They are giddy together and you can tell she’s really happy.”

A source exclusively tells E! News that the ‘Hustlers’ actress has been ‘really busy’ flying back and forth from LA to Miami for work. When the ‘Argo’ actor joined her this weekend, it seemingly proved he is making their newly revived relationship a priority

There’s even speculation that Affleck leaned into the nostalgia by digging up an old watch that he wore when he first started dating the Super Bowl performer. In Florida, he seemed to wear the same silver chain watch featured in the music video for “Jenny from the Block.” Cue the gasps!

Last month, the pair was photographed hanging out at JLo’s LA mansion, before setting off for a cozy vacation at the Yellowstone Club in Montana in May. In fact, Ben and Jen have seen each other a few times in the past month, a separate source confirms to E! News.

“They really care for each other and they picked up right where they left off,” the second insider says. And while they seem to be putting a lot of energy into their new romance, the source notes, “Both are focused on their family first.” Jennifer shares 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Ben also co-parents his three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

Still, Bennifer made time for one another over the weekend, when they were photographed at a private residence in Miami.

Another insider shared with E! News, “She looked very happy to see him and they walked around the property together so she could show him around.”

The third source added, “She had a big smile on her face and was twirling in a loose summer dress. They spent the day inside together but came out a few times for fresh air and to admire the water view.”

It appears to be a different dynamic than that of her last relationship with Alex Rodriguez, which ended in April.

The baseball pro, who recently threw shade at Ben’s beloved Red Sox, felt “shocked” that the Love? singer has “moved on” already, another source revealed two weeks ago. According to the informant, “He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect.”