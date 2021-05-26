Sanjay Dutt remembers father on 16th death anniversary

On late veteran actor Sunil Dutt’s 16th death anniversary, his son Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a monochrome throwback picture of the duo all dressed up in suits and penned a heartfelt note as well.

On Tuesday, Sanjay Dutt shared an old photo of the father-son duo in their prime, dressed stylishly and posing for paps. The ‘Panipat’ actor wrote in the caption, “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor – you were everything to me. Love you Dad, miss you.”

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt commented on the post with hearts expressing love for her late grandfather.

Sunil Dutt died of a heart attack on May 25, 2005, in Mumbai. He is best remembered for his roles in films such as “Hamraaz”, “Reshma Aur Shera”, “Gumraah”, “Mera Saaya”, “Mother India” “Waqt”, “Padosan” and “Sadhna”.

His last memorable outing was in the 2003 comedy “Munna Bhai MBBS”, where he essayed a father-son relationship on screen with son Sanjay.

Sunil Dutt also had a successful political career. He joined the Congress party in 1984 and remained a Member of Parliament for five terms, until his death in 2005. On the work front, Sanjay will soon be seen in a film with Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. He is also a part of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ with actress Raveena Tandon and south actor Yash.