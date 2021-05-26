Shruti reveals she was ‘excited’ when parents got divorced!

Actress Shruti Haasan’s recently opened up on how she dealt with parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika’s divorce.

The couple married back in 1988 and got divorced in 2004. In an interview with Zoom Digital, Shruti Haasan said, “I was just excited for them (parents) to live their own lives. I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best.”

“They are both uniquely wonderful and beautiful people. They were not that beautiful together anymore. That does not take away their individual beauty as human beings. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together”, added Shruti.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika have two daughters together – Shruti and Akshara Haasan, both actresses. On the work front, Shruti was recently seen in Venu Sriram’s Vakeel Saab. The movie, a remake of Bollywood hit ‘Pink’, stars Shruti opposite Pawan Kalyan in a pivotal role.

On the personal front, Shruti Haasan had dropped pictures with her rumoured beau Santanu Hazarika in her Instagram Stories. Santanu is a doodle artist and co-founder of the Gauhati Art Project. On her 35th birthday this January 28, the actress had shared loved-up pictures with him. However, the duo has yet to publicly confirm their relationship. The popular actress has 16.4 million followers on Instagram and is an avid social media user.