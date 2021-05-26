Going against LHC order on Shehbaz’s plea prima facie contempt of court: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday noted that the federal agencies worked against the order of the LHC letting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif travel abroad, which prima facie amounts to contempt of court.

The federal government has challenged the LHC verdict granting the PML-N president a one-time permission to travel to London on medical grounds. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the government’s appeal.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan expressed concerns on what he described as ‘swift action’ taken by the Lahore High Court on a petition filed by PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif seeking permission to travel abroad. He pleaded that the problem is not with anyone going abroad, but the speed with which the LHC had proceeded and the execution of its order was a matter of concern. The objections were raised on Shehbaz’s plea by the Registrar Office of LHC on the last Friday of Ramazan, which were dismissed by the court the same day, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that Shehbaz Sharif had withdrawn the petition from the high court. How could the Federation’s appeal against the high court decision be heard if the petition has been already withdrawn, he asked.

The attorney general said the LHC’s decision allowing Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad was not withdrawn. His contempt of court petition against the non-implementation of that decision is pending, he said. Shehbaz Sharif was not granted bail on medical grounds, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked what the high court had stated about contempt of the court petition. The attorney general replied that the LHC remained silent on the matter. Justice Sajjad Ali Shah again asked whether the question of Shehbaz Sharif going abroad was now over. The attorney general said the high court fixed hearing as soon as the petition was filed by Shehbaz Sharif and ruled over objections without issuing notices to the parties. The high court had given its verdict on Friday (May 7).

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the petition was also filed on May 7. Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that it was surprising how the high court announced its verdict without hearing the parties.

The attorney general said the issue was not that of Shehbaz Sharif’s going abroad but the high court’s decision. He said according to Shehbaz Sharif, his name was in the black list. If the position of the Federation had been heard, the court would have been informed that the name was not in the black list but in the ECL (exit control list).

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed that how could all the work be done in such a hurry. The court sought records from the LHC registrar and issued notices to the parties, including Shehbaz Sharif. The court, however, rejected the request to issue notice to National Accountability Bureau and adjourned the hearing till next Wednesday.