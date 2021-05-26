Corona positivity rate falls to 4.82, lowest in 10 weeks

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to 4.82 percent, the lowest level in 10 weeks, as 2,253 new infections emerged over the past 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday.

The country reported an 8.5 percent average positivity rate during the last 30 days. As per official figures provided by the NCOC, Pakistan reported 2,253 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 905,852. The country’s death toll climbed to 20,400 after 92 more people succumbed to the deadly disease.

Meanwhile, 2,783 patients recovered from the deadly disease in a day taking total recoveries to 823,157. According to NCOC, total active Covid-19 cases across the country were reported to be 62,295.

Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

At least six more patients of the coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Sindh, lifting the provincial death toll to 4,942. In a daily statement on the Covid-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said 1,209 more people were diagnosed with the Covid-19 during the aforementioned period in the province. The chief minister said that out of the fresh 1,209 cases, 452 were reported in Karachi. He maintained that the condition of 903 patients was stated to be critical, of them, 70 were on ventilators.

At least 817 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 335,577 . According to the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Care Department, at least 55 more patients succumbed to the pandemic as the total death toll reached 9,839. The department added that at least 302,873 patients had recovered from the deadly virus as of yet, with 1,264 people recovered in the past 24 hours. The Punjab government has announced plans to open all public and private medical colleges across the province starting May 27 with all Covid-19 SOPs strictly in place.