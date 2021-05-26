Cabinet decides to set up committee to review TLP ban

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday said the federal cabinet has decided to form a committee to review the ban imposed on the proscribed Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister Asad Umar, the information minister said once the committee reviews TLP’s application seeking to lift the ban, it will furnish recommendations to the cabinet.

Last month, the proscribed TLP approached the Ministry of Interior to lift the ban imposed on it after it was outlawed on April 15, 2021, over allegations of disturbing peace and interfering in the state’s affairs through protests.

He said the committee will be formed by the Interior Ministry as per the procedure laid down in the Anti-Terrorist Act. The three-member review committee comprising additional secretary interior and two other secretaries would review the TLP’s application, he added.

Informing about other decisions taken at the cabinet meeting, Fawad Chaudhry said the federal cabinet has given approval for a special China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) business visa to facilitate Chinese investors in the country. He said the move will enable the Chinese investors to get their visas within 48 hours and get the security clearance in 30 days. “The arrival of Chinese businessmen in Pakistan will be easier, who will get two-year visa under the new regime,” he added.

The minister said like the ‘Green Channel’, a separate immigration counter would be established at the airports for the Chinese nationals. Separate desks in the Ministry of Interior and Pakistan’s missions in China will be set up to look into the applications for visas under CPEC, he added.

The federal cabinet also decided to hold local government elections in cantonment areas across the country. The Ministry of Defence was directed to finalize the arrangements in this regard so that a date for the Cantonment Board elections could be announced.

Fawad said Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan briefed the cabinet about electoral reforms and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) was important component of the PTI’s agenda. The cabinet expressed its reservation over a tweet posted and subsequently deleted from the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “The chief election commissioner (CEC) should clarify as to why the ECP’s page was misused and take action against those responsible for it. We are waiting for action by the CEC against the person involved in the issue,” he added.

He said ensuring right of vote to the overseas Pakistanis was an important agenda of the PTI government. The ECP should take measures for granting the right of franchise to 8.5 million NICOP (National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis) holders, he added.

The cabinet, he said, also approved extension of six months in the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement with the landlocked Afghanistan.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the performance of his economic team. The PTI government inherited a ruined economy, but due to its prudent policies the country was moving towards the economic stability. He said the prime minister also appreciated the Foreign Office and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for playing a leading role on Palestine, and on the recent development on the Kashmir issue. The minister said the cabinet also welcomed reports regarding improving of ties between Saudi Arabia and Turkey. Pakistan believes that improved relations among Muslim countries would be beneficial for the entire Ummah, he added.

Fawad said the cabinet accorded its consent to the constitution of Pakistan Television’s Board of Directors with Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid as its chairman. Director General Radio Pakistan and PIO (principal information officer) have also been included among its members.

To a question, Fawad said the name of Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been placed on the exit control list (ECL) by the cabinet. About the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said its leaders have no ideology or common agenda. The alliance is totally scattered and neither Shehbaz Sharif nor Nawaz Sharif can bring the disintegrated parties together, he added.