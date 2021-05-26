Sharif family’s property worth billions of rupees came out in Panama scandal: Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Sharif family made properties worth billions of rupees in London.

In his tweets on Tuesday, the minister questioned as to how did they purchase this property when their apparent assets could not afford to buy this type of property?

He regretted that Sharif family members give an impression that they are not convicted in any case.

He said that Islamabad High Court is set to hear the appeal of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in a multi-billion rupee London property case that came to light through the Panama Papers. He said the accountability court in this case has delivered sentence of eleven years to Nawaz Sharif and eight years to Maryam Nawaz.