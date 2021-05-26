Pakistan, China agree to enhance exchanges between intellectuals, writers

Pakistan and China on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance bilateral exchanges and cooperation between intellectuals and writers of the two countries.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) and Ms. Tie Ning, President of China Writers Association at

Pakistan-China Literary Forum held here at National Museum of Modern Chinese Literature.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Farooq, Deputy Chief of Mission, Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, said seven decades ago, the visionary leadership of Pakistan and China laid the foundation of great friendship between the two countries on the simple yet profound principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

“Seven decades later, this friendship has grown from strength to strength to become the all weather iron brotherhood and a model of relationship for the rest of the world. It was an opportune moment for both the countries to celebrate joint achievements over the last seven decades and also to reaffirm our resolve and explore new avenues to expand our bilateral cooperation”, he added.

Ahmed Farooq said signing of the MoU between the literary organizations would provide a solid institutional basis of cooperation between the intellectuals of the two countries and hoped that it could go a long way in adding another glorious chapter in Pakistan, China.

He expressed the confidence that it would be a strong foundation for further promoting people to people contact between the two nations. He informed that the two governments were intensifying their efforts to expand bilateral cultural exchanges and bring people of the two countries together.

The deputy chief of mission said the two countries were working to translate and publish literary works in each other’s languages, adding, “We need to maintain this healthy momentum and encourage more exchanges between our students, artists, intellectuals, and academicians.”?

In her opening remarks, Ms.Tie Ning, President of China Writers Association welcomed the distinguished audience from both Pakistan and China who participated in the forum online and offline respectively. The theme of the forum was “Literature Brings Peoples Together”. She said the forum was held to commemorate 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Renowned literary figures, Mustansar Hussain Tarar, D. Mr. Jami Chandio, Dr. M. S. Abaseen Yousafzai, Munir Ahmed Badini, and Maqsood Jaffri participated online and emphasized exchanges between the scholars and writers of the two countries.

Ms. Zhou Xuanpu, novelist, Yuan Kang, novelist, Wu Xin, novelist, Huo Junming, poet and critic and Ms. Zhou Yuan, Assistant professor of Urdu Department, Beijing Foreign Studies University attended the forum from Chinese side.

Zhang Heqing, Cultural Consular, Embassy of China to Pakistan also delivered a speech and stressed a need to strengthen cultural exchanges.

A book comprising Urdu translation of well-known Chinese poet Qu Yuan’s Masterpiece ‘Li Sao’ long lyric poem, published by PAL was also launched.