Israel-Gaza conflict de-escalation: Pakistan takes firm stand to resolve Palestine issue

Pakistan has played a vital role in resolving all outstanding issues being faced by the Muslims through the platform of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the main representative body of the Muslims world.

Like other global forums, the efforts of Pakistan to resolve the Palestine, Afghanistan and Kashmir issues, and to overcome the menace of terrorism, have been acknowledged and highlighted by the OIC also. In the ongoing Palestine issue, Pakistan has taken a firm stand while mustering support of the friendly countries. The country has represented the true sentiments of the Muslim Ummah about the plight of the Palestinian people at the special session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he foresaw the victory for Palestinians in their just struggle for self-determination with the power of social media. He said that the social media had changed the public opinion world over now on the issue of Palestine. In his video message, he said that the public opinion was shifting (in favour of Palestinians). He also paid tribute to the nation for expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and raising voice for them.

The nation has organized protest demonstrations across the country to show solidarity with the Palestinian people. Protests were held in several cities, including Lahore and Multan in which Israeli atrocities against the innocent Palestinians were condemned. The protesters demanded the international community to take notice of the Israel’s bombing of Palestinian land and its people.

During a PTI-organized protest in Lahore, the party leader Ijaz Chaudhry said the innocent Palestinian children were dying in the attacks. He urged the Muslim world to adopt a joint strategy against Israel.

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Director for Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) Amina Khan told APP that India and Israel were committing the worst human rights violations in the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine respectively. She said that the empty-handed people in Gaza were confronting the Israeli forces’ brutality. The recent ferocious and incessant bombardment, carried out by the Zionist administration, has affected children and women, she added.

Director said it was a pity that Israeli jets bombed homes, school buildings, medical facilities and even refugee camps, besides razing to the ground a towering building, housing international media offices in an attempt to stop coverage of its atrocities. There is no denying the fact that Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, hitting mostly civilian, amounted to war crimes, she added. Amina appreciated incumbent government over its global peace efforts in highlighting the just cause and plight of the people of Palestine at the international forums. She has also lauded the Pakistan’s announcement to send COVID-19 and medical emergency relief assistance to the people of Palestine.