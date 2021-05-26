Sindh cabinet decides to extend tenure of different educational boards’ heads

The Sindh Cabinet has decided to extend the tenure of chairman of different educational boards in the province. The decision was taken in a meeting of the cabinet held under the chairmanship of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM House on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, advisors, chief secretary Mumtaz Shah, Advocate General Sindh Salman Talibuddin and other concerned. The decision was taken, when the University & Boards department told the meeting that the tenure of chairman of different educational boards has either expired or is at the verge of expiring. It was requested for extension of their tenure till the appointment of new chairmen. The Cabinet decided to extend the tenure of Syed Ghulam Mujtaba Shah Chairman BISE Sukkur and Barkat Ali Hyderi Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas, Dr Mohammad memon Chairman BISE Hyderabad for a period of three months. By the time the U&B dept was directed to advertise the positions and appoint new chairman through a competitive process.