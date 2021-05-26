NUST, FAST teams crowned for Microsoft student Hackathon

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Microsoft Pakistan have announced 2 Pakistani National winners for Microsoft Student hackathon. The judges were impressed by the incredible breadth of ideas and the technology that brought them to life in the Virtual Semifinals held in Pakistan. Team “QueryCity” from FAST NUCES Peshawar Campus and Team “AI Based Ophthalmology Grading” from NUST CEME Rawalpindi have fetch the crown to represented Pakistan at world finals. The National Winners have been awarded with Rupees 100,000 cash prize each and as a World Finalist both teams also received USD 1,000 in Azure credits. The runner-up teams have also been given cash prices and Gift hampers which includes 12 Regionals winners from North, Center, South and Teams from Baluchistan. The announcement came in a virtual event held in Islamabad in which i, Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood, Microsoft Country Manager Shahzad Khan, Microsoft Country Education Lead Jibran Jamshad, Education Lead MCC Ms. Angela Nganga and other senior Management took part.













