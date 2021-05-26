PDM’s negative narrative met a natural death: Buzdar

The negative political narrative, espoused by the PDM, has met a natural death as the people have abandoned the rejected elements. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said this in a statement issued on Tuesday. The CM said efforts to revive the PDM will not succeed as the artificial alliance has ended in a fiasco. PDM has broken too early as the opposition has no common cause or agenda, he continued. In fact, the opposition parties have joined hands to save their booty; he said and added that it is in everybody’s knowledge that the PDM was an association of mafias with no concrete agenda for the country. These people have no courage to run a movement and their claims of tendering resignations and holding a long march were also false, he maintained. The future of PDM is dark with no common agenda except empty claims; the CM said and made it clear that the looters will have to be answerable for their plunder.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the country is facing unusual circumstances due to the corona pandemic. It is, therefore, all the more important to concentrate on the forthcoming budgetary priorities.

In a statement, the CM said the social sector, especially health and education, will be given importance in the upcoming annual development programme. He directed to further curtail the unnecessary expenditures in the next financial year and stressed upon the public sector departments to follow strict financial discipline to promote austerity. Meanwhile, work on public-private partnership based projects will have to be accelerated, he stressed.

The CM disclosed that a comprehensive programme was being devised to provide substantial relief to the common man. The general public will hear good news in the upcoming budget and industrialists as well as farmers will be provided with the necessary support, he said.

The common man will be the pivot of focus in the next year’s budget and the welfare of the impecunious stratum will be ensured despite difficult circumstances, concluded the CM.

Because of the timely and effective measures of the PTI government, the ratio of positive corona cases is decreasing. Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said this in a statement on Tuesday. He said corona cases have been decreased due to effective management and public cooperation also played an important role in this role. The citizens should continue to follow precautions and vaccinate themselves for safety from this virus, he added.

‘Service at doorstep’

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar’s programme to provide services to the people at their doorstep would get under way from Thursday and Khanewal administration has finalized arrangements for the purpose. Arrangements in Khanewal under the three-week “Service at doorstep” programme would mainly focus on municipal services improvement and monitoring of departments for efficient service delivery, deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said while addressing a meeting here Tuesday.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf district president Imran Pervaiz Dhool, ADCR Ikram Malik, LG officials and tiger force volunteers attended the meeting.

The DC directed all segments on board for broader awareness among all including those in far flung rural areas. He said, under the Chief Minister programme, campaigns would be launched in phases to improve municipal services, clear wall chalking and encroachments, cleanliness, drainage and plantation.

All field activities would be monitored through software application, the DC said, adding that public feedback would be sought and officials would face action on complaints.

The DC ordered keeping all machinery and equipment to improve services during the three week plan commencing Thursday.