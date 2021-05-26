GB’s budget increased to Rs 45bn for next fiscal year

The federal government has given approval for an increase of Rs13 billion in the regular budget of Gilgit Baltistan for the next financial year.

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesman of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Imtiaz Ali Taj said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has enhanced Gilgit Baltistan regular budget from Rs32 to Rs45 billion on special request of Chief Minister Muhammad Khalid Khursheed.

The spokesman said the historic increase in the Gilgit-Baltistan budget reflects the Prime Minister’s special attention towards development of the region.