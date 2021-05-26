Sino-Pak relations harbinger of peace and stability in South Asia: diplomat

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Zhou Gang said that the bilateral cooperation has transformed into partnership in the past 70 years.

He told China Economic Net (CEN) that he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in 1962 and successively served as Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, and India from 1988 to 2001. Recalling his working experience in Pakistan from 1991 to 1995, Zhou was particularly excited, saying that he will never forget the profound friendship between China and Pakistan.

The Sino-Pak friendship, which derives from close contact between the people, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations. The friendship between local people and the Chinese still moved Zhou to date.

During his tenure as ambassador, Zhou Gang experienced three incidents of kidnapping Chinese citizens, among which one happened in October 1992, leaving him a deep impression.

On October 19 six Chinese experts working in Shandak Gold-Copper Mine in Baluchistan were on their way to Karachi to purchase living supplies. However, they were unexpectedly hijacked by a group of long-waiting armed personnel in a corner. After being taken into a car, they were sent to Afghanistan. Upon learning of the incident, Zhou promptly reported it to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, who directed that every possible means be made to rescue the Chinese compatriots as soon as possible. Zhou made an urgent appointment with important Pakistani officials.

When Zhou met with then Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the PM expressed his unease and regret over the abduction of Chinese experts, saying that he fully understood the feelings of his Chinese friends, and would do everything possible to rescue Chinese friends!

Fortunately, the six Chinese experts were unharmed. These Afghan people told the experts that they knew China was a friend of Afghanistan and that they had no choice but to do so. They treated these Chinese experts very well, and sometimes even slaughtered chickens and sheep and bought fruits for them. People from all walks of life in Pakistan were very concerned about the incident. The central and local governments of Pakistan had made every effort to contact the Afghan government and received its active cooperation. Thanks to the efforts of all parties, the six Chinese experts were released safely and returned to Pakistan after 11 days.

At noon on March 22, 1995 when Ambassador Zhou Gang was about to leave his post and return to China, a grand ceremony was held in the hall of the Presidential Palace, where Pakistani President Farooq Leghari met with Zhou Gang and awarded him the Hilal-i-Pakistan Medal for his contributions to Pakistan-China relations and the economic and social development of Pakistan.

At the subsequent luncheon attended by the ambassadors of many countries to Pakistan, President Leghari said to Ambassador Zhou’s wife Deng Junbing, “Professor Deng, you have done a lot in Pakistan for the friendship between Pakistan and China. Ambassador Zhou’s medal half belongs to you!”

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Pakistan, Zhou Gang believes that China-Pakistan friendship is deepening and bilateral cooperation has been greatly expanded, adding that this friendly cooperation is not only beneficial to the two peoples but also conducive to peace and stability in South Asia.