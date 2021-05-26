Senator Ali Zafar’s report

PTI government’s policy for an impartial accountability across the board is facing its most pressing litmus test in recent times ever since relations between Prime Minister Imran Khan and his closest aide Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) soured over the alleged sugar scam.

PTI Senator Barrister Syed Ali Zafar’s much-touted report on the alleged scam has become the talk of the town in Islamabad’s power corridors ever since he was specifically directed by PM Khan for its preparation. Irrespective of the contents, the report should be based on facts and should be published without any kind of politicisation whether it favours JKT or those behind cornering him.

On a positive note, it is good to know that JKT’s camp is demanding the report’s release though it might favour him. Nevertheless, the report’s publication would be for the better of all stakeholders.

Regardless of the reports findings, the party should stand united against all odds as from the looks of it, these internal tussles are proving politically detrimental with the next general elections just two years away.

PM Khan has always stood for justice and he must ensure that accountability be prioritised as per his vision.

While it’s true that JKT’s name has been primarily highlighted in the alleged sugar scam, the alleged role of members of the Sharif family have largely been ignored. Perhaps, it is pertinent to note that singling out JKT is something which needs to a careful reconsideration on part of those overseeing the accountability process.

With former SAPM Zulfi Bukhari already under the radar for his alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project scam, it is heartening to note that PM Khan chose to remain neutral.

Past political leaderships of this country must learn something from the premier as he did not care about who’s who and chose not to interfere.

Senator Zafar should be given a free hand in making the report public for the state’s best interests as any kind of indecisions or delays could likely result in more harm than good. *