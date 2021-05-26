KP decides to table pro-journalists bill in assembly: Bangash

Toeing the line of the federal government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to table a bill in the provincial assembly to protect journalists. Spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said in a statement on Tuesday that the provincial government would soon introduce a bill in the KP Assembly to protect journalists likewise the federal government. He said the bill will cover other important issues, including the basic rights of journalists, training, insurance and investigation related matters.













