Mushfiqur’s ton helps Bangladesh to 246 in 2nd Sri Lanka ODI

DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim hit a gritty 125 to lift Bangladesh to 246 after they lost early wickets in the rain-hit second one-day international against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Bangladesh, who lead the three-match series 1-0, were in trouble at 74-4 when Mushfiqur put on 87 runs for the fifth wicket with Mahmdullah Riyad (41), before they were bowled out in 48.1 overs in Dhaka.

Fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera struck twice in his first over — the second of the innings — dismissing skipper Tamim Iqbal for 13 and Shakib Al Hasan for nought after the hosts elected to bat first.

Left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan compounded the home side’s woes by dismissing opener Liton Das for 25 and Mosaddek Hossain for 10.

Liton cut a loose ball to Wanindu Hasaranga at backward point while Mosaddek, who was playing his first ODI in nearly two years, was caught by captain and wicketkeeper Kusal Perera.

Mushfiqur helped Bangladesh rebuild with Mahmudullah, and the pair took the attack to the opposition.

Sandakan, who returned with figures of 3-54, broke the partnership as Perera took sharp a catch to dismiss Mahumdullah.

Mushfiqur, who made 84 in Sunday’s 33-run win, brought up his hundred off 115 balls, glancing Chameera for four after rain halted the game twice. He was the last man dismissed.

Chameera finished with figures of 3-44 in 9.1 overs, while fellow quick Udana claimed two wickets.