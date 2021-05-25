Dollar gains another 67 paisas in interbank

KARACHI : The US Dollar gained 67 paisa in the interbank on Tuesday against Pakistani rupee.

The greenback closed at Rs154.37 on second business day of the week compared to previous closing of 153.70. Since start of May, dollar has risen by 1.01 paisa. However, the greenback has lost 14.06 rupees or 8.7 percent of its value from its peak of 168.43 in August 2020. Meanwhile, the price of euro appreciated by Rs1.76 and closed at Rs189.20 against the last working day’s trading of Rs187.44, the State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen closed at Rs1.42, whereas an increase of Rs2.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs219.98 as compared to its last closing of Rs217.26. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by about 19 paisa each to close at Rs41.84 and Rs41.16 respectively.