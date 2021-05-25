Alleged murderer makes disclosures in British woman murder case

LAHORE: During investigation it would found that the accused, Tahir Jadoon was in procession of Maira’s passwords for her media accounts.

The deceased had posted a picture of Tahir’s family with inappropriate words, which was deleted shortly after it was made visible on her profile.

While questioning, he told that his cousin made him aware of the uploaded picture. The cousin has been arrested.

The day after he got to know about it, he travelled to Lahore with a friend and murdered Maira.

It was found that Maira was in procession of an inappropriate video featuring Tahir.

Maira’s case is currently being investigated by CIA Model Town. Prior to this the case was being investigated by CIA Cantt.

The culprit is currently in the custody of CIA Model town.