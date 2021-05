Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmmod has been tested positive for Covid-10, a private TV channel reported on Tuesday.

Later in a tweet, the minister said: “I have tested positive for coronavirus. I feel fine with mild symptoms. InshAllah will get well soon.”

According to the channel, he has mild symptoms and he has requested the nation to pray for his prompt recovery. Several top government officials including Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past.