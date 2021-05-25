FIA rewards SI who had offloaded Shehbaz at airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has rewarded Sub Inspector Rana Ijaz, who had offloaded PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif from plane at the Lahore Airport, a private TV channel reported.

Sub-inspector Rana Ijaz has been awarded Rs10,000 and a certificate by the FIA Punjab Zone one Director Dr Rizwan. PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was reportedly not allowed to fly from the Lahore airport to the United Kingdom via Qatar on May 8 after the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) allegedly placed his name on “another list”, preventing him from leaving the country. Drama had unfolded on Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport when Shehbaz Sharif was stopped from leaving the country despite having court orders to go abroad for medical treatment.

The immigration officials, citing the system update problem, off-loaded him from the Doha-bound. The PML-N leader was granted “one-time” permission by the Lahore High Court (LHC) to fly abroad on health grounds inviting criticism from the federal ministers.