Sharifs made properties worth billions of rupees in London: Info Minister

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that the Sharif family made properties worth billions of rupees in London.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he questioned as to how did they purchase this property when their apparent assets could not afford to buy this type of property?

شریف فیملی ایسے تاثر دیتی ہے جیسے انھیں کسی مقدمے میں سزا ہوئ ہی نہیں ان مقدمات میں سیدھی بات یہ ہے کہ آپ نے لندن میں اربوں روپے کی جائیدادیں بنائیں آپ کے ظاہر اثاثے اس قسم کی جاہئداد خریدنے کے متحمل نہیں تھے تو آپ نے کیسے یہ جائیداد خریدی؟ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) May 25, 2021

The minister regretted that Sharif family members give an impression that they are not convicted in any case. He said Islamabad High Court is set to hear the appeal of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz in a multi-billion rupee London property case that came to light through the Panama Papers. He said the accountability court in this case has delivered sentence of eleven years to Nawaz Sharif and eight years to Maryam Nawaz.