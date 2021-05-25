Federal budget to be presented on June 11: Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said the impact of PTI government’s prudent economic policies would be witnessed in the upcoming budget.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said the federal budget would be presented in the National Assembly on 11th of next month and it would provide relief to the poor segment of society. The minister said government is focusing on further enhancing exports, revenue collections, and many administrative measures in a bid to achieve sustainable economic growth.

Meanwhile, chairing a consultative meeting with senior representatives of Pakistan Business Council, Pak-US Business Council and Overseas Investment Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Islamabad, the finance minister said the government firmly believes in a pro-people budget by following a consultative process with all stakeholders.

He said the underlying rationale is to achieve an all-inclusive sustainable economic growth by seeking valuable input from investors, traders and business community.