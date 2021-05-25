Govt’s economic policies start giving dividends: Jamali

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President, Fehmida Kausar Jamali has said that consistent economic policies of the incumbent government have started giving dividends now.

“The surplus in current account, increase in foreign remittances, unprecedented response through Roshan digital accounts and growth in large scale manufactures (LSM) have shown that the PTI government’s economic vision is in the right direction” she further said in a statement issued on Monday.

Jamali said that until and unless rupee stabilises, shocks of inflation may be witnessed from time to time, adding soon the masses will witness more favourable correction in exchange rate. “The weakening currency impacts the consumers’ purchasing power as rupee devaluation fuels inflation. With devaluation, there is inflation, when there is inflation, your disposable income goes down, which affects consumption behaviour and spending power,” she added.

Jamali asserted that the government is also trying to overcome the ongoing inflation as the aim of its measures is to provide relief to the poor and the salaried class and to ensure provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates. She assured the masses that all cartels will be held accountable in the light of Imran Khan’s vision. She suggested that all provincial governments should put an independent price monitoring mechanism in place to check inflation.