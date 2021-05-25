PTA asks CMOs to seek consumers’ permission for VAS activation

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken notice of complaints against activation of value-added services (VAS) without the consent of mobile phone consumers. According to details, the PTA in a statement on Monday said that it has directed cellular mobile operators (CMOs) to send mandatory confirmation messages to their consumers to get explicit consent for opting in or activation of value-added services. The authority added that the CMOs have further been directed to submit compliance reports within three weeks from the issuance of the order. The PTA said that it was in receipt of consumers’ complaints that value added services, including third party content/games, are sometimes activated by mobile operators without the prior consent of consumers. The authority said that serious notice has been taken of such complaints as activation of any value-added service without explicit consent of consumers in a violation of Clause 9 (3) (vii) of the Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2009.













